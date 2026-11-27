Driving a car seems like the ultimate free ride.

You sit in a stationary position while the vehicle does all the work, transporting your body at speeds your legs could never hope to reach.

But what if we've got this wrong?

What if driving demands more of us than we realized, and the inevitable stresses of driving exert a hidden strain on the body that we never knew about?

According to a new study in npj Digital Public Health, that might actually be happening.

"Driving requires continuous attention, decisions, and readiness to react," says computer scientist Ioannis Pavlidis from the University of Houston.

"The body may be sitting, but the mind is working – and the heart reflects those demands."

In the study, Pavlidis and fellow researchers monitored 57 adult participants – 30 men and 27 women, with an average age of 26.2 years – over the course of one week.

During the week, each of the participants wore an Apple Watch, which recorded their heart rate, while their smartphones and a device installed in their car captured other information about their daily movements and activities from morning to evening.

Driving a car could be doing more than just taking you from A to B. (ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images)

All up, across almost 3,000 hours of observations, the participants racked up over 300 hours of driving in nearly 1,000 separate trips.

In total, the participants spent 10.4 percent of the monitored time driving, and a small amount of time doing physical activity (3.2 percent). The majority of the recorded time was taken up by various forms of non-driving sedentary activity (86.4 percent).

But while their activity time can be neatly drawn up and categorized, their heart data told a different story.

While participants' average heart rates were similar during driving and other sedentary activities, one pattern of their cardiac activity was markedly different.

During other sedentary activities, participants' heart rates remained above their resting baseline heart rate (an estimate of the participants' lowest heart rate during periods of rest) for 81 percent of the observed activity time.

But during driving, that increased to 94 percent of the observed driving time.

In other words, their heart rates remained elevated more consistently, with fewer instances of the heart slowing down to its resting rate.

Participants' heart rates also fluctuated within a narrower range while they were driving, and returned to baseline roughly half as frequently, compared to other sedentary activities.

These differences were observed on both weekdays and weekends, suggesting the phenomenon wasn't simply attributable to the different mix of activities people engage in during the working week.

"Driving occupies a distinct and persistent baseline-referenced cardiac operating regime," the researchers explain in their paper.

"The principal difference from non-driving sedentary behavior lies not in average activation magnitude, but in its temporal organization: driving-associated activation remains above baseline more continuously, fluctuates within a narrower range, and returns to baseline less often."

But why do our heartbeats adopt this pattern when we're driving, and not at other times when we're sitting down?

It could be because the unique circumstances of driving necessitate a certain, constant level of awareness and control, and maintaining that effort and focus triggers physiological effects, which can be identified in our pulse.

Time on the sofa? Not so much.

"One plausible interpretation is that driving represents a more constrained behavioral regime, involving a comparatively coherent set of attentional, perceptual, and motor requirements and, in the present observational data, a more stable cardiac operating level once baseline was taken into account," the study authors write.

"Non-driving sedentary behavior, in contrast, aggregates a wider range of low-motion situations and therefore leaves more room for person-level and temporal factors to shape residual variation."

While there's no evidence in the research to suggest the consistently elevated heartbeats seen during driving are necessarily harmful, it remains a possibility that they are, the researchers say.

In ordinary circumstances – physical activity, for instance – an elevated heart rate is usually considered a positive sign, spurring a range of physiological adaptations that promote cardiorespiratory fitness.

But unless you're Fred Flintstone, driving is very different to going for a run.

"When the heart works harder during exercise, that is generally a good thing," Pavlidis says.

"But when it works harder while we are sitting behind the wheel, we get none of the benefits of exercise. And when this happens for prolonged periods, day after day, we must wonder about the long-term health consequences."

The findings are reported in npj Digital Public Health.