No dog has ever lived long enough. Surely such transcendent beings deserve more time on Earth, both for their sake and for their heartbroken humans.

Yet although dog lifespans are too short, they do vary widely by breed. Some breeds rarely live beyond a decade, while others can survive more than a quarter century.

Each individual dog's lifespan depends on many different factors, but overall, smaller breeds tend to live longer.

In a new study, researchers shed light on this phenomenon, revealing genetic insights that might help boost not just dogs' longevity, but also our own.

The durability of small dogs may seem odd, especially since, at the species level, larger mammals generally live longer.

Most mice live just a few years, for example, while humans and elephants routinely reach their 60s, and massive bowhead whales can live for two centuries.

Within a species, however, this correlation between size and lifespan often vanishes or even flips, with smaller adults living longer than big ones.

The same is true for dogs: Large breeds typically grow faster, face a higher risk of age-related diseases, and die younger. Yet despite this pattern's prevalence, the molecular mechanisms behind it remain poorly understood.

"Dogs provide an extraordinary model for understanding aging because they show dramatic variation in lifespan within a single species," says senior author Noah Snyder-Mackler, an evolutionary biologist at Arizona State University.

A growing body of research has clarified some uncertainty about canine aging and refined the concept of 'dog years,' but questions still abound.

By digging deeper, researchers hope to learn new details about aging that could prove useful – and maybe not just for dogs.

"Because they are companion animals, they can also be a powerful model with immediate relevance to human health," Snyder-Mackler says.

"Living with us means that we share experiences and environments, while our love for our pets means we provide them food, exercise and lifelong health care – meaning we can translate many findings in our shorter-lived pets to humans."

For the new study, researchers analyzed data from 894 dogs enrolled in the Dog Aging Project, searching for patterns of DNA methylation across genomes.

DNA methylation is a key epigenetic mechanism, capable of adjusting gene expression without altering DNA sequences. Previous research has established DNA methylation as a useful biomarker for aging and DNA regulation.

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The new study also found a broad decline in methylation as dogs aged, especially in mobile DNA sequences called transposons, or 'jumping genes,' which can move around within a genome or send out copies of themselves.

Differences in dog aging may arise partly from specific jumping genes known as LINE1s, the authors report. LINE1s can damage DNA as they roam the genome, a threat normally mitigated by DNA methylation.

More than 40 percent of LINE1-associated genome regions lost methylation as dogs aged, the study found, with different dogs declining at different rates.

The loss unfolded significantly faster in larger breeds, which lost about 35 percent more LINE1 methylation annually than smaller breeds did.

"What we found is that the epigenetic regulation of transposable elements – especially LINE1s – appears to be a major factor shaping how quickly different dogs age," Snyder-Mackler says.

Genetic insights from this research might help boost not just dogs' longevity, but also our own. grki/Canva)

"This is one of the clearest molecular signatures we've seen that aligns with the well-known size-lifespan trade-off in dogs," adds co-lead author and ASU evolutionary biologist Blaise Mariner.

"It suggests that faster aging in larger dogs may be driven, at least in part, by reduced control over these 'jumping genes.'"

More research is needed, but these findings show compelling links between DNA methylation (DNAm), aging, and canine lifespan, the authors report. They also highlight sex-specific effects of aging, concentrated on the X chromosome, that may warrant further investigation.

"We found that dogs with epigenetic ages older than expected exhibited elevated mortality risk, demonstrating that DNAm captures biologically meaningful variation in aging," the team writes.

"Larger dogs, males, and younger individuals showed molecular profiles consistent with accelerated epigenetic aging."

Helping dogs is always a noble cause, although we also have selfish reasons for trying to extend their healthy lifespans, given their immense importance to humanity overall and to countless individuals.

On top of that, however, the researchers suspect they're unveiling broad secrets of mammalian aging that might also benefit us directly.

"Our work suggests that transposable elements may be a fundamental part of the aging process across mammals," Snyder-Mackler says.

"If that's the case, targeting these elements or the mechanisms that regulate them could be a promising avenue for future therapies to extend the health span in humans."

The research has been published in Science.