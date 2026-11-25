You don't have to scale Mount Everest to feel the effects of altitude taking their toll on your body.

Roughly half a billion people worldwide live at elevations exceeding 1,500 meters (5,000 ft) above sea level – an invisible threshold marking the boundary of the high-altitude environment.

It's not just a label. At elevations of 1,500 meters and higher, the reduced availability of oxygen in the air means the physiological effects of hypoxia begin to emerge.

For millions, life goes on. Human communities living at high altitudes continue to thrive, thanks to ongoing adaptations to high-altitude conditions.

But what does prolonged exposure to the high-altitude environment do to the human brain?

"The central nervous system is particularly vulnerable to hypoxic conditions, resulting in cognitive impairments, including prolonged reaction times and diminished attention, memory, and executive function," a team led by researchers from China's Fourth Military Medical University explains in a recent study in MedScience.

"Given that the brain serves as the foundation for behavioral activities and the central regulator of body functions, investigating the functional features of the brain in hypoxic high-altitude environments is crucial for understanding human adaptive behaviors and elucidating the neural mechanisms underlying high-altitude-related neurological diseases."

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Previous research has shown that life at high altitudes can alter activity in brain regions involved in vision, movement, and executive function, but it's still unclear how chronic hypoxia affects the interconnection of the brain's large-scale networks.

Specifically, the researchers wanted to understand the impact of hypoxia on the default mode network (DMN), which is involved in internally directed thought, the executive control network (ECN), which helps us focus and perform tasks, and the salience network (SN), which helps us identify what's important and warrants our attention.

To investigate, the team recruited 164 healthy adult participants from three different altitude levels within China: Xi'an (400 m, low altitude), Lanzhou (1,500 m, high altitude), and Lhasa in Tibet (3,600 m, ultra-high altitude), with the participants from the two high-altitude groups having lived at their respective elevations for 1.47 and 2.11 years on average (making them high-altitude "migrants", after living at lower altitudes previously).

The researchers measured the participants' blood oxygen saturation, and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to assess their functional connectivity.

As would be expected, blood oxygen saturation was lower among people living at higher elevations, averaging 97.1 percent at Xi'an (400 m), 96.1 percent at Lanzhou (1,500 m), and 91 percent at Lhasa (3,600 m).

But the brain scans revealed something more intriguing.

The brain may reorganize its activity in response to reduced oxygen availability at high altitudes, the results suggest. (deimagine/E+/Getty Images)

Although the researchers observed broadly similar connectivity within the major networks of participants from both low and high altitudes, significant differences in functional connectivity between five pairs of brain regions were identified.

Compared to the low-elevation group in Xi'an, people from Lanzhou and Lhasa showed stronger connectivity between the medial prefrontal cortex and the left posterior parietal cortex; the medial prefrontal cortex and the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex; the posterior cingulate cortex and the right anterior insula; the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex; and the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex.

The researchers found the enhanced connectivity between these brain regions was linked to participants' lower blood oxygen saturation, suggesting the brain may be reorganizing its activity in response to reduced oxygen availability.

"It might represent an adaptive reorganization of network dynamics under chronic hypoxia, a form of neuroplasticity that potentially facilitates more integrated processing or compensates for regional inefficiencies in a demanding environment," the researchers explain.

"While our cross-sectional data cannot definitively distinguish between a compensatory adaptation and a preclinical shift toward a less efficient state, the observed correlation with lower oxygen saturation suggests that this altered segregation is a core feature of high-altitude exposure."

A Buddhist nun from Tibet. (moodboard/Brand X/Getty Images)

The researchers acknowledge the small size of their sample, and say future research should aim to study larger cohorts. While the observational nature of the study cannot establish a causal relationship, the findings indicate that something is going on here, the team says.

"Our data suggest that high-altitude hypoxia significantly affects coupling among the three core large-scale brain networks," the authors explain.

"Our results might help to understand the effects of high altitude on cognitive function and to develop targeted therapeutic interventions."

The findings are reported in MedScience.