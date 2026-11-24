If there is one thing Mars has in abundance, it is rocks.

Big ones, small ones, yellow ones, scaly ones; rocks with zebra stripes and rocks with leopard spots, and rocks that look like bones.

They lie scattered across the red planet's surface, like dice thrown by a careless giant.

But in one particularly peculiar corner of Mars, the rocks seem to have abandoned their usual disregard for order.

Instead, boulders are arranged in mesmerizingly neat rows – as though that careless giant had suddenly discovered a taste for zen gardening.

And the best part is that scientists don't know how they got that way.

The strangely orderly patterns extend across the Martian landscape, sweeping around craters and other surface features. The copper-colored band shows enhanced-color HiRISE imagery. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona)

The place is Daedalia Planum, in the highlands of the volcanic region of Tharsis near the Martian equator.

Orbital images obtained in 2002 suggested it was a relatively bland and topographically featureless region, but in August 2024, new images obtained by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter revealed how very incorrect it would be to assume anything about Mars is bland.

Zooming in on a swath of ground roughly 5 by 15 kilometers (3 by 9 miles) reveals an intricate arrangement of gracefully curving lines.

"Bright boulders are arranged into long curving rows separated by 5 to 10 meters (16 to 33 ft), producing a pattern that resembles a fingerprint," the late planetary scientist Paul Geissler of the US Geological Survey wrote in October 2024.

He also notes that patterns like it have not been seen anywhere else on Mars – and that scientists aren't sure how the terrain formed.

Even as strange as they look, though, naturally occurring arrangements of stones are not unheard of.

Examples of patterned ground on Mars and Earth, showing how stones can naturally arrange themselves into intricate shapes. From top: boulder clusters on Mars; stone labyrinths in Svalbard, Norway; polygons in the Swiss Alps; stone circles in Svalbard; and stripes in Hawaii. (Li et al., PNAS, 2021)

On Earth, a phenomenon known as sorted patterned ground can produce remarkably orderly stripes, circles, and polygons, particularly in cold environments where repeated cycles of freezing and thawing gradually separate larger rocks from finer soil.

It is possible that the highlands of Daedalia Planum – sitting at a Mars altitude of 5,455 meters (17,900 feet) – are subject to their own cycles of freezing and thawing, but we can't assume that this is the case.

And there is another possibility – the seismic rumbling that we know Mars is capable of.

Shaking can result in something known as the Brazil nut effect. Throw a bunch of differently sized nuts in a container, shake it to billy-o, and the Brazil nuts – the biggest ones – will rise to the top while the smaller ones sink to the bottom.

A similar sorting can happen with boulders when the ground shakes beneath them.

But there are still questions: Can seismic shaking produce such orderly rows of rocks? And is there enough seismic activity beneath Tharsis to explain them?

It's tempting to look at a rock on Mars and dream of all the ways it may not be a rock.

But the red planet repeatedly shows that rocks do not require a mistaken identity to be interesting. Even when they are just sitting there being humble minerals, they continue to find ways to confound and beguile.