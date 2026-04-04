Scientists think there's a tenuous but plausible hypothetical link between picking your nose and an increased risk of developing dementia.

In cases where picking at your nose causes internal tissue damage, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.

There are numerous caveats here, not the least of which is that the supporting research so far is in mice rather than humans.

But the findings are definitely worth further investigation – and could improve our understanding of how Alzheimer's disease starts, which remains something of a mystery.

In 2022, a team of researchers led by scientists from Griffith University in Australia published their study on tests with a bacterium called Chlamydia pneumoniae, which can infect humans and cause pneumonia.

C. pneumoniae has also been discovered in the majority of human brains affected by late-onset dementia.

The video below has a summary of the study's findings:

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It was demonstrated that in mice, the bacteria could travel up the olfactory nerve (joining the nasal cavity and the brain).

What's more, when there was damage to the nasal epithelium (the thin tissue along the roof of the nasal cavity), nerve infections got worse.

This led to the mouse brains depositing more of the amyloid-beta protein – a protein that is released in response to infections.

Plaques (or clumps) of this protein are also found in significant concentrations in people with Alzheimer's disease.

"We're the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer's disease," said neuroscientist James St John from Griffith University in Australia, when the study was published.

"We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."

The scientists were surprised by the speed at which C. pneumoniae took hold in the central nervous system of the mice, with infection happening within 24 to 72 hours. It's thought that bacteria and viruses see the nose as a quick route to the brain.

While it's not certain that the effects will be the same in humans, or even that amyloid-beta plaques are a cause of Alzheimer's, it's nevertheless important to follow up promising leads in the fight to understand this common neurodegenerative condition.

"We need to do this study in humans and confirm whether the same pathway operates in the same way," said St John.

"It's research that has been proposed by many people, but not yet completed. What we do know is that these same bacteria are present in humans, but we haven't worked out how they get there."

Nose picking isn't exactly a rare thing. In fact, it's possible as many as 9 out of 10 people do it… not to mention a bunch of other species (some a little more adept than others).

While the benefits aren't clear, studies like this one should give us pause before picking.

Future studies into the same processes in humans are planned – but until then, St John and his colleagues suggest that picking your nose and plucking your nose hair is "not a good idea" because of the potential damage it does to protective nose tissue.

"We don't want to damage the inside of our nose and picking and plucking can do that," warned St John.

"If you damage the lining of the nose, you can increase how many bacteria can go up into your brain."

One outstanding question that the team will be looking to answer is whether or not the increased amyloid-beta protein deposits are a natural, healthy immune response that can be reversed when the infection is fought off.

A 2023 review further advanced the hypothesis that nose picking could play a role in increasing the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease – revealing more about how the process could unfold.

According to that review, led by researchers from the Western Sydney University in Australia, the olfactory system represents "a plausible route for pathogen entry, given its direct anatomical connection to the brain and its involvement in the early stages of AD".

Of course, we still don't know for sure whether that hypothetical vector can explain the manifestation of Alzheimer's disease in human patients – but perhaps we should still be careful about the possibility.

"Understanding the potential role of olfactory pathogen entry in AD-associated neuroinflammation opens up new avenues for prevention," the team wrote.

"Among all the entry routes, the improvement of hand hygiene might be an easy prevention step, as learned from the COVID-19 epidemic.

"One of the lessons learned from COVID-19 is the value of hand hygiene through frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, and we suggest these routine hygienic procedures be mandatory routine procedures for the incurable nose-picker."

Related: The Cause of Alzheimer's May Be Coming From Within Your Mouth

Alzheimer's is an incredibly complicated disease, as is clear from the sheer number of studies into it and the many different angles scientists are taking in trying to understand it – but each piece of research brings us a little bit closer to finding a way to stop it.

"Once you get over 65 years old, your risk factor goes right up, but we're looking at other causes as well, because it's not just age – it is environmental exposure as well," said St John.

"And we think that bacteria and viruses are critical."

The research was published in Scientific Reports.

An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022.