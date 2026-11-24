Scientists are investigating whether drugs like Ozempic can improve sperm quality and testosterone levels in men.

GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) were originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes and are now popularly used for weight loss.

But that isn't where their benefits end.

A study of 108 men with obesity and/or type 2 diabetes has now found that semaglutide and liraglutide (brand name Victoza) may do more than reduce food cravings and regulate blood sugar.

The results, published in Biomedicines, provide evidence that GLP-1 drugs could possibly affect a crucial aspect of male fertility: sperm.

Among male participants, sperm concentrations increased significantly after a year on a GLP-1 drug.

Before treatment, just over 3 percent of sperm sampled showed a normal shape. After 12 months of treatment, however, this increased to about 4.5 percent.

What's more, the percentage of sperm that can swim forward also increased from 23 percent to 38 percent.

Sperm don't have to be perfectly shaped to fertilize an egg, but these factors are telling markers of quality and function.

"To our knowledge," the study authors write, "this is among the larger prospective series reporting semen outcomes over a full year of GLP-1 [receptor agonist] exposure."

But that isn't saying much.

Researchers still do not yet know all the ways in which Ozempic-like drugs work in the body, and what their effects on a person's health might be.

Fertility is just one avenue of future research.

One particularly interesting outcome of this recent study, however, had to do with sex hormones.

After starting GLP-1 drugs, average testosterone levels increased by about 30 percent and estradiol levels fell.

This could be a product of the cohort's weight loss. Some recent studies, for instance, have found that visceral fat may be a bigger driver of low testosterone levels than aging.

But in the current study, after accounting for factors including age and diabetes status, a change in BMI was not aligned with sperm concentration.

This may be because BMI is not a reliable measurement of visceral fat.

"Whether GLP-1 [receptor agonists] also act directly on the testis cannot be determined from our data," admit the authors.

But it's certainly possible.

Scientists have found functional GLP-1 receptors on human spermatozoa. Plus, in mouse models of obesity, initial evidence suggests that these drugs can protect the testes from damage.

Perhaps GLP-1 drugs affect inflammation or oxidative stress in the testes, where sperm and testosterone are both produced.

"For men with obesity-related metabolic dysfunction, GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy may offer cardiometabolic benefits alongside favorable changes in laboratory semen and androgen measures," the study authors conclude, "but the present study does not justify recommending GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically as a first-line fertility intervention."

One major limitation of the study is that researchers did not include a control group or information on fertility history.

This means it's unknown whether GLP-1 drugs improved a person's chances of conceiving.

Larger, controlled clinical trials are needed to determine that, but for now, they are lacking.

In 2025, a small randomized trial in Slovenia found that among 13 men taking semaglutide for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and low testosterone, the percentage of normally shaped sperm doubled and testosterone levels increased.

But again, this was not placebo-controlled.

This year, the authors of the 2025 study published a commentary on their results in Andrology.

They explained that sperm production depends on intact metabolic support from cells in the testes, which rely on insulin-sensitive glucose uptake.

GLP-1 drugs are designed to improve blood sugar balance, potentially impacting insulin sensitivity.

It's therefore possible that this novel medicine could restore healthy sperm production.

While experimental and clinical studies suggest that obesity and diabetes are associated with metabolic dysfunction, the authors of the 2026 commentary note that "the effects of GLP‐1‐based therapies on semen parameters remain uncertain, with currently very limited data."

"Accordingly," they conclude, "these findings are preliminary and require confirmation in larger, blinded, placebo‐controlled trials with appropriate fertility‐preserving comparators."

Time will tell.

The research has been published in Biomedicines.