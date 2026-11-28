Aging is an unavoidable part of life, but some of us are healthier in our later years than others – and scientists are keen to find out the underlying reasons.

In a new study published in Cell Metabolism, researchers from China found that when stress was put on the shin bones of mice across four months, it had a rejuvenating effect on certain aging processes – and was linked to a longer lifespan in the animals.

Maximum lifespan was boosted by up to 15.4 percent, the data showed, and median lifespan by an average of 9.4 percent across the whole group of mice – the equivalent of almost 80 extra days – compared with control mice.

The researchers think that this could be one of the mechanisms through which exercise is good for us, and they also took an in-depth look at some of the chemical changes that bone strain could be causing in the body to find out why this was happening.

Bone strain caused a host of metabolic benefits, the researchers found. (Zhang et al., Cell Metab., 2026)

"Our findings highlighted an essential role for bone (osteocyte) mechano-sensing in the modulation of whole-body aging and positioned bone as a key mechano-responsive organ with potential therapeutic implications for human aging," write the researchers in their published paper.

The method the researchers used was Dynamic Tibial Axial Loading or DTAL, an established technique for putting the bones of mice under a moderate, precisely controlled pressure.

It gives researchers a way of isolating this type of bone strain specifically, to see the consequences. The pressure was applied in short bursts of 3 minutes, twice a week, across the four months of the study period.

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"Physical activity (exercise) can, in theory, affect every organ in the body and therefore distinguishing direct from indirect effects is challenging," write the researchers.

"However, DTAL provides a controlled setting for mechanical loading purely on the tibial bone and, therefore, subsequent strain, frequency, number of cycles, and rest insertion between cycles can be precisely defined."

As well as the increase in lifespan, mice subjected to the bone-stressing procedure showed improvements in memory, immune system performance, and blood sugar regulation. It led to a metabolic and health boost way beyond bone strength.

The researchers also tried genetically modifying mice to take out the PIEZO1 protein, which bone cells use to sense the application of force. This led to accelerated aging across the body – including cognitive decline and organ inflammation.

Based on a chemical analysis of the blood of the animals, and data from gene activity and organ tissue, it looks as though bone strain releases a beneficial protein called Pigment Epithelium-Derived Factor (PEDF), which helps keep cells healthy across the body, and reducing wear and tear on the immune system.

In addition, the researchers think specialized cells in the bone called osteocytes are not just responsible for keeping bones healthy, but also help to keep the immune system in good running order, through the bone marrow – where many immune cells are produced.

"Through mechanical transduction, osteocytes play a vital role in controlling bone formation and bone resorption, thus maintaining skeletal homeostasis," write the researchers.

"Here, we found that osteocytes may also secrete factors that control bone marrow immune cell development."

In short, in mice at least, the kind of strain that exercise puts on bones has been linked to a whole host of biological upgrades all across the body – as well as longer life. Bones might be more important to healthy aging than we realized.

This all still needs to be confirmed in people of course, but it's already a promising area of research.

Further down the line, it might be possible to develop drugs that replicate these health upgrades, without the bone workout – which would potentially be helpful for people who are unable to exercise and struggle to stay physically active.

"This could potentially be manipulated to prevent aging, extend health, and aid those unable to exercise or with decreased mobility," write the researchers.

The research has been published in Cell Metabolism.