Taking a turn, stretching your legs, having a mosey – however you want to describe it, walking is good for your physical and mental health. It can get the joints moving, up the heart rate, and clear the mind.

Researchers from the US and France wanted to find out how much of a difference it makes if the total daily walking time is split up into smaller trips, or logged as one single session.

Specifically, they were analyzing the effects on blood sugar (glucose) levels and variability, key to conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

In a study published in Obesity, the researchers enlisted the help of 30 overweight or obese adults, who typically spent more than six hours a day sitting.

They were asked to start walking briskly for 45 minutes a day, five days a week, for six weeks – half of them completing it in a single session, and half splitting it up into five-minute bursts.

The resulting data showed that the shorter walk group scored higher on various measures of blood sugar health: They showed better glucose regulation, lower variability in glucose levels, and more time spent in a healthy 'target' range for glucose levels.

Blood sugar management is particularly important for diabetes. (Isens USA/Unsplash)

"Our findings support moving beyond recommendations based solely on total physical activity volume by considering how activity is accumulated throughout the day," write the researchers in their published paper.

The body relies on glucose for fuel, and it gets released into cells via insulin produced by the pancreas. However, if too much glucose builds up, and the insulin becomes less effective (insulin resistance), it can start to damage the body and cause type 2 diabetes.

Part of what makes walking (and exercise) so beneficial is that it helps glucose reach cells without relying so much on insulin, as the muscles call on fuel reserves. That keeps blood sugar levels in check.

This study shows that absorbing glucose in shorter sessions might help the body more than taking it all at once.

"Rather than relying solely on a single exercise session, regularly interrupting prolonged sitting with short walks may offer additional benefits for blood glucose regulation, especially in people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes," says physiologist Audrey Bergouignan, from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

The findings match up with several previous studies suggesting that a multiple short walk approach was the best approach for blood sugar, but those studies tended to be over shorter time periods, with fewer people, and in more tightly controlled lab conditions.

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This longer experiment, out in the real world, is more evidence that walking is a free, convenient, and reasonably easy way of improving glycemic health.

"Given that obesity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, our findings provide novel information to help implement current national physical activity and sedentary behavior guidelines for type 2 diabetes prevention and management," write the researchers.

There are some caveats worth mentioning here. A sample size of 30 people is relatively small, and neither walking strategy was shown to affect insulin sensitivity – a measure of how well the body responds to the hormone.

The study didn't use a control group of people who didn't exercise at all, and didn't track the long-term effects on health, like the development of type 2 diabetes. That's something that future research could look into.

It's also important to bear in mind that longer walks aren't bad for you – if that's what fits your daily schedule best, then you'll still get the benefits of the exercise. For blood sugar in particular, though, shorter walks could be even better.

"[The study results] provide evidence for frequent, brief walking breaks as a practical strategy to improve glycemic regulation in individuals with overweight/obesity," write the researchers.

The research has been published in Obesity.