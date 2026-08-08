If you've already completed Wordle for the day, we've got just the thing.

An online puzzle designed to challenge your skills in abstract thinking is free to play, and it's not just a frivolous time-waster.

DecryptIQ (pronounced dee-kript-ik), developed by a team led by psychologist George Gabriel from the University of Leeds in the UK, is more than just a puzzle game.

It's actually an online experiment to see how people interact with difficult puzzles, capturing information on people's differing approaches to complex problem-solving.

"Our goal is to produce the largest and most diverse dataset on human problem-solving behavior recorded to date," Gabriel says.

Every time you play DecryptIQ you'll get different puzzles to solve, with randomized levels of difficulty.

The rules seem simple enough. How tough can it be? (DecryptIQ)

Depending on how long you take to find the solutions – and how many moves it takes you – you'll be given a score, which reflects how good your puzzle-solving performance is compared to other players.

The average score is 100, the researchers say, and roughly two-thirds of players score somewhere between 85 and 115. Less than 10 percent of players achieve a score higher than 130.

"The DecryptIQ score is higher for participants who tend to be better at abstract reasoning," Gabriel says. "The kind of thing involved in solving algebra problems or writing computer programs."

To have a go, head to the DecryptIQ website.

When you start the game – which takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes to play a session – you'll be asked if you've played DecryptIQ before.

The tutorial makes sense, but individual puzzles can be very complicated. (DecryptIQ)

If you say no, you'll be given an introductory spiel, where the researchers explain they built DecryptIQ to find better ways to teach people mathematics and computing, by studying what makes these skills difficult to learn.

As part of the team's research, DecryptIQ will capture your anonymized in-game data (including your performance in the game, as well as demographic information you provide, such as your gender, age, and level of education).

If you want to opt out of the data sharing and just play the game, you can do that too, and data sharing is turned off for players under 18 years of age.

If you haven't played before, the game starts with a tutorial, which explains how the game works.

Here's where it gets a bit tricky. The game itself is pretty simple, but solving the puzzles is definitely not.

In each puzzle, you first have to activate a 'rule'. Each rule changes one pattern of symbols into another pattern.

The objective of each puzzle is to apply the rules in the right order – and as quickly as possible – so that you change the pattern of symbols in one line to match the pattern of symbols in another line.

The fundamental mechanic in the game is easy enough to grasp when you start playing, but the puzzles themselves can be very difficult.

In fact, it can feel a little bit at times like you're trying to decipher ancient hieroglyphics. Which wouldn't be so bad perhaps, except for the constant pressure of the timer counting down at the top of the screen.

After each game, you get a chance to give feedback on it, rating how frustrating it was, how difficult it felt, and how much you enjoyed it (or perhaps didn't).

The researchers also ask what strategies you used to complete the puzzles, including step-by-step reasoning, noticing useful patterns, or simply randomly clicking things without thinking – which you probably will resort to at some point, especially when the clock starts running out.

A chill game, then, this is not.

Related: Playing Video Games Has an Unexpected Effect on Kids' IQ, Study Says

But it is a new experience in challenging yourself, and it's worth playing through at least once, to see how your score, shown at the end of the game, compares to other people's.

"The DecryptIQ score is not the same as an IQ test score," the researchers explain on the final screen, "but our research shows it is positively correlated with working memory, reasoning, and attentional control – some of the most important aspects of human cognition."

Ultimately, the researchers hope their findings from DecryptIQ and the feedback they get from players will help design new ways of learning for students.

So even if you lose at the game, we're all winners at the end of the day.