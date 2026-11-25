When it comes to weight loss, sometimes it can feel like it's you against the world.

The truth is a little more complicated.

As it happens, a multitude of invisible organisms living inside the gut have mysterious effects on the fat we carry.

The better we can understand this hidden microbial relationship, the better we can stop weight gain from happening, and maybe even one day prevent obesity.

In a new study in Cell Host & Microbe, scientists identified a bacterium that might prove helpful in the cause, called Clostridium immunis.

Researchers had previously found that C. immunis can help protect mice against intestinal inflammation, but that's not all this particular microbe does.

In an experiment with mice, animals given a single oral administration of the bacterium had 3 percent lower body weight in one week compared to control animals, and saw a 25 percent reduction in blood triglycerides.

Crucially, compared to control mice, the treated mice had about one-third less visceral fat – a type of fatty tissue that wraps around vital organs inside the abdominal cavity, which is linked to serious health risks if you have too much.

In a separate experiment, mice were fed a high-fat diet for 12 weeks. Control animals experienced 50 percent weight gain during the test, but mice treated with weekly doses of C. immunis showed 13 percent less weight gain that their control counterparts.

Gut bacteria can affect your weight, and the results here suggest one bacterium may help to burn visceral fat thanks to a specific sugar. (Nanoclustering/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

Subsequent experiments revealed the metabolic effects were due to a bioactive compound being released by the bacterium, which the researchers eventually discovered was a complex sugar molecule called an exopolysaccharide (EPS).

When mice were given the EPS by itself, it produced the same weight-loss and fat-reduction effects in treated animals, suggesting it's the sugar, not the bacterium itself, that's responsible for the benefits seen.

The researchers found that the EPS molecule, which carries a chemical group called phosphocholine, reduces intestinal immune cells called ILC3 cells, suppressing their production of a signaling protein known as IL–22.

As IL–22 levels fall in the small intestine and visceral fat, more cells containing a protein called UCP1 appear in visceral fat.

Because UCP1 is linked to thermogenesis – the process of burning energy to generate heat – this makes visceral fat more metabolically active, increasing the amount of energy the mice expend.

Remarkably, the mice achieved this without eating less or becoming more physically active.

"What surprised us was that this bacterial sugar did not work by reducing food intake or increasing activity," says first author and medical researcher Chin Yee Tan from Singapore General Hospital, who worked on the research at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

"Instead, it changed how visceral fat used energy. That gives us a completely different way of thinking about how gut bacteria can influence metabolism."

While there's a lot we still don't fully understand about how the process works, the EPS sugar produced by C. immunis appears to release a handbrake in the immune system that limits the energy-burning capacity of visceral fat, making the animals burn fat more effectively even when their eating and behavior were unchanged.

It's unknown for now whether the same kind of treatment would work safely in humans, as for now this has only been tested in mice, but there are some promising signs of related biological mechanisms at play in people.

As part of the study, the researchers investigated gut microbiome data from more than 4,000 individuals, finding that a bacterial gene involved in producing phosphocholine was less abundant in people with obesity. A separate analysis also linked lower abundance of the gene with higher blood triglyceride levels.

Although it will fall to future studies to confirm the full implications, the researchers suggest their findings are consistent with the effects seen in mice being "generalizable to humans", which is huge if true.

"Our findings reveal how some gut bacteria are able to uniquely communicate with the human body – they generate distinctive molecules by chemically modifying the sugars they produce," says senior author and physician-scientist Neeraj Surana from Duke University.

"This opens up a new perspective on how the microbiome can influence human metabolism and points to new opportunities for developing treatments for metabolic diseases."

The findings are reported in Cell Host & Microbe.