Slime molds are famous for their apparent intelligence.

The strange organisms aren't true molds, and aren't even fungi. They have no brain or nervous system, but have the ability to solve complex mazes, learn, and 'make decisions'. As they move, they leave a yellow tube along the path they take.

A new mathematical study offers a physical explanation for why slime mold might solve problems the way it does – and it could have less to do with 'intelligence' and more to do with efficiency.

The yellow strands, or tubes, that trail the slime mold as it spreads actually carry fluid through its body.

When the researchers modeled two tubes of different lengths joining the same points, they found that the combined cost of moving fluid and maintaining the tubes was lowest when only the shorter tube remained.

The research builds upon a maze experiment reported in Nature in 2000.

The slime mold, a species called Physarum polycephalum, was already spread through the passages of the maze when researchers placed food at two points.

As time passed, the mold withdrew from dead ends. The tube linking the two food sources followed the shortest route through the maze.

The slime mold Physarum polycephalum spreading across tree bark. frankenstoen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

Those tubes aren't fixed. Rhythmic contractions push fluid back and forth through the slime mold's body, and the tubes change in response.

An earlier mathematical model captured how this might work. In the model, tubes that carry more flow get wider, which makes it easier for fluid to pass through. Tubes that carry little flow shrink.

Over time, that feedback can turn a network with several possible routes into one with a single main connection.

Ricard Solé and Jordi Pla-Mauri from Pompeu Fabra University in Spain, who led the new study, wanted to know why, so they looked at the problem in terms of energy.

They represented the two routes as the two sides of a ring, with both tubes linking the same pair of points.

First, they calculated how fluid would move through tubes of a given width. Then they looked at how the cost of running the network changed as the tubes widened or narrowed.

It comes down to a trade-off. Friction drains energy from fluid as it moves through a tube, and widening the tube reduces that resistance. But in the model, a wider tube also costs more to maintain.

The researchers worked out which tube widths gave the lowest total cost for both keeping the network in place and moving fluid through it.

When one side of the ring was longer, the cheapest option was to send all the flow through the shorter tube and let the longer one disappear.

With two routes of equal length, any split of the flow could reach the same minimum cost, as long as the tube widths matched that split. In that case, how the flow ended up dividing depended on the condition of the tubes at the start.

The researchers also tested the model on branching networks. A dead-end branch that carried no flow gradually vanished. But when the setup required fluid to reach several endpoints, the branches connecting them to the source stayed.

Because the model makes specific predictions, it can be tested against real slime mold. In the ring setup, for example, researchers could keep both routes the same length, vary the starting widths, and see whether those differences predict how the flow ends up being shared.

There are limits, though. People design the maze and decide where the food goes, so the layout already defines the problem the slime mold appears to solve. And the model only kicks in once the organism has formed a connected network in that layout.

It doesn't explain how a slime mold explores new ground or finds food in the first place. It also doesn't cover other behaviors seen in different experiments, including learning and habituation – a weakening response to a repeated stimulus.

What it does explain is how a web that already spans several passages can end up with a single tube linking the food sources. And it hints that the answer might have less to do with thinking, and more to do with not wasting energy.

The research has been published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface.