New York City is famous for being a place where there's always something happening.

But some of its most extraordinary activity is hidden out of sight, buried in the dirt beneath your feet.

In a new study, scientists found that bacteria collected from soil in parks across New York City produce toxic compounds that can kill lung cancer cells.

The findings, reported in BioDesign Research, offer yet more proof that the natural world abounds in substances with cancer-destroying potential.

Scientists have identified cancer-fighting compounds in everything from Japanese tree frogs to mushrooms, in scuttling scorpions on the land, and bacteria swimming in the ocean. Even bird poop.

Soil is of particular interest to scientists, due to the rich microbial diversity of species living within it, many of which secrete compounds with therapeutic potential.

Case in point: When researchers from Columbia University collected soil samples from 25 public parks across Manhattan, they isolated 17 bacterial cultures – all of which produced substances that killed cultured human lung cancer cells in laboratory tests, although the potency varied widely.

Genetic sequencing indicated over 80 percent of the bacterial strains belonged to the genus Bacillus.

The results offer yet more proof that the natural world abounds in substances with cancer-destroying potential.(Cora Mueller/Shutterstock)

Further tests identified four different strains among the Bacillus isolates, each of which was shown to also have cytotoxic effects against human lymphoma cells and mouse colon cancer cells, and against lung cancer cell spheroids, which more closely resemble the 3D physiology of real tumors.

Among these four strains, two appeared to produce larger, potentially protein-based toxins, while the other two secreted smaller toxic compounds.

While the scientists didn't identify the specific cancer-killing compounds being secreted by the bacteria in their study, they did hazard some informed guesses.

"The activity of B. wiedmannii, the most potent we identified, is likely due to proteinaceous toxins such as hemolysin BL (HBL), which was shown to have cytotoxicity against HeLa cells in vitro," the researchers, led by first author and cancer biologist Dhruba Deb, explain in their paper.

"The cytotoxicity from B. thuringiensis … is likely mediated by a low molecular weight β-exotoxin (thuringiensin) … which has insecticidal activity and might exhibit also cancer cell cytotoxicity."

While the four strains produced substances that killed cancer cells in the laboratory, their high toxicity prevented the bacteria themselves from successfully colonizing the cancer spheroids.

In a separate experiment using a non-cytotoxic species, B. subtilis, the bacterium was able to colonize the spheroids, highlighting future bioengineering possibilities where B. subtilis might be employed as a bacterial Trojan Horse, sneaking toxic compounds into unsuspecting tumors.

We're a way off that, for now, especially since we'd also need to test whether these cancer-killing compounds would be safe and non-toxic in humans, which hasn't been investigated yet.

However, the scientists developed an exploratory mathematical model to simulate the concept, and the calculations suggest their approach could work, although more research is needed.

"Our findings suggest a future potential for engineering the cytotoxic compounds of soil Bacilli into a model B. subtilis organism, alleviating the toxic burden and controlling the compound production [through] synthetic biology and genetic circuits," the authors write.

"This approach provides a conceptual framework for advancing bacteria-based cancer treatments by leveraging novel Bacillus-derived cytotoxic compounds identified via microbial bioprospecting."

The findings are reported in BioDesign Research.