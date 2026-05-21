Scientists have discovered an effective method for getting people to drink less alcohol, research shows.

In a study of almost 8,000 people, researchers found that one particular combination of 'why to reduce' and 'how to reduce' messaging can be useful for promoting good health when it comes to drinking.

The technique is actually pretty simple.

By highlighting the increased risk of cancer that comes with imbibing, and pairing that with counting each and every drink, it's possible to reduce alcohol intake, the research shows.

"Telling people alcohol causes cancer is just part of the solution – we also need to give them ways to take action to reduce their risk," economist and consumer psychologist Simone Pettigrew from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia explained when the findings were published in 2021.

Too much drinking doesn't just lead to cancer, of course.

Overdoing it on the booze is associated with a whole range of problems, including premature death, heart disease, digestive issues, and an increased risk of dementia.

For the study, three surveys were administered: 7,995 people completed the first, 4,588 of those people completed the second three weeks later, and 2,687 people completed the final survey three weeks after that.

The participants were split into groups and shown various advertisements and messages about drinking.

One combination stood out compared to a control group.

A TV ad linking alcohol and cancer, together with a suggestion to keep count of your drinks, was one of the most effective at getting people to try to cut down on alcohol intake.

It was also the only combination where people actually did significantly reduce their alcohol consumption over the six weeks.

Other approaches – like encouraging people to decide on a number of drinks and then stick to it – prompted some of the volunteers to try to cut down, but there was a clear winner for the people taking part in this research.

"Many people don't know that alcohol is a carcinogen. It's important information that drinkers should have access to," argued Pettigrew.

"We found that pairing information about alcohol and cancer with a particular practical action – counting their drinks – resulted in drinkers reducing the amount of alcohol they consumed."

Alcohol consumption can be attributed to as many as 7 percent of premature deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Making drinkers more aware of the health risks is one way of tackling that problem.

While health agencies have also looked at ways of making booze less readily available and more expensive, ultimately, personal choices will determine whether or not behavior around alcohol will shift in the long term.

"There are limited resources available for alcohol harm-reduction campaigns, so it's important to find out which messages resonate best to ensure they have the best chance of working," said Pettigrew.

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In this particular study, the participants were chosen to be "broadly demographically representative of the Australian drinking public."

It's not an approach that will definitely work elsewhere, but it seems that counting your drinks could be one option to try if you want to cut down.

"These findings provide new evidence to support investment in the most effective forms of public education to address alcohol harm across the population," Pettigrew concluded.

The research was published in Addictive Behaviors.

An earlier version of this article was published in June 2021.