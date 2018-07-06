main article image
(Gage Skidmore/Flickr & Twitter)

Here Are All The Reactions to Scott Pruitt's EPA Resignation You Need to Read

We're all in this together.

SCIENCE AF STAFF
6 JUL 2018
 

Scott Pruitt has resigned as head of the EPA following numerous ethics scandals (click here for the entire, sordid tale).

He announced the move in a long and slightly bizarre letter to President Trump, and the internet has been having a field day with the news.

 

Most are relieved Pruitt has stepped down, after his misuse of taxpayers' funds and multiple attempts to rollback environmental protection laws and censor scientific staff

He'd also previously said it was up to God to protect the environment.

But others are concerned that his temporary replacement - coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler - won't be a much better defender of the environment.

Of course, there are also plenty of people just laughing at the whole thing while the world burns around us, because what else is there to do?

These are the most important and also the funniest responses so far.

Let's hope that whatever comes next, it's better for us and our living planet than Pruitt.

 

