There's some good news regarding obesity rates in the US: New survey data shows 37 percent of US adults are currently classed as obese, down from a record high of 39.9 percent in 2022. And there seems to be one major reason why.

The findings are based on an online survey of 16,946 US adults conducted by the data analytics firm Gallup in the first three quarters of 2025. This equates to around 7.6 million fewer people being counted as obese compared to three years ago, meaning a potential future reduction in obesity-related health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, and mental health issues.

The same survey also found that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy – known as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs – are having a significant impact. The percentage of adults using them to shed pounds has roughly doubled to 12.4 percent, compared to 5.8 percent in February 2024.

GLP-1 is a natural hormone in the body that slows digestion, controls appetite, and regulates blood sugar. Medications such as semaglutide (sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy) are known to activate the same pathways in the brain, providing a new means of helping manage weight.

While there's no direct proof that these GLP-1 drugs are driving the drops we're now seeing in obesity rates, given their increasing use and how effective we know they are, it seems likely. The decline in obesity coinciding with increased semaglutide use mirrors other recent analyses, not to mention a noted increase in awareness: Gallup found that 89 percent of adults are familiar with these medications, up from 80 percent back in February 2024.

The biggest drops in obesity were reported in the 40-49 and 50-64 age groups, which were also the groups that reported the highest usage of GLP-1 medications in the most recent Gallup surveys. Little change was observed in the obesity rates of the youngest and oldest adults.

GLP-1 drugs were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, though when it comes to this condition, the statistics are less encouraging. Diagnoses of type 1 or type 2 diabetes among US adults are now up to a record high of 13.8 percent, following a slight drop last year (from 13.6 percent in 2023 to 13.4 percent in 2024).

Diabetes is typically a lifelong condition, making it unlikely that a reduction in obesity would rapidly reverse existing conditions. It is hoped that over time, a decline in obesity may correlate with fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the future.

Gallup polls like these also rely on self-reporting and aren't peer reviewed, making the data less robust than measures taken directly by researchers.

Obesity is defined by the World Health Organization as a score of 30 or higher in body mass index (BMI), which is body mass divided by the square of body height. Variations in how we measure obesity and how our body mass and fat distribution relate to health conditions are also complex and under constant review.

There's still a lot of work to do, however, to improve public health in the US and around the world, where obesity rates remain high: 28 percent as reported in the UK in 2022, and 31.7 percent in Australia in 2022-23. That's a lot of people at an increased risk of health complications.

Increased use of GLP-1 drugs could help further, though they come with health concerns of their own. While obesity is partly down to genetics, the classic steps of watching your diet, doing more exercise, and banking enough sleep still apply.

Gallup published its survey findings on its website.