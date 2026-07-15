One of the most exciting things about science is that it often occurs by accident.

From penicillin to Post-its, unintended discoveries have changed the world and made it easier than ever before to label our leftover casseroles.

Incidental discoveries frequently materialize right under scientists' noses, emerging from neglected museum storage bins rather than, say, from the moldering ruins of a time-eaten city in a primeval jungle.

This also proves true in astronomy, as scientists have just discovered the faintest planet ever directly imaged from Earth – without even looking for it.

Orbiting the nearby star Beta Pictoris, the planet dubbed Beta Pictoris d was overtly discovered in 2025 but confirmed by observations dating back more than a decade.

"This was a serendipitous discovery," explains Ben Sutlieff, an astronomer at the University of Edinburgh in the UK and the co-leader of a new study detailing the planet's discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"We initially wanted to look more at a known planet in the system, Beta Pictoris b, to see how it changed over time."

Beta Pictoris is the second-brightest star in the constellation Pictor (Latin for "painter"), located within cosmic poking distance, only 64 light-years away. It is almost twice as massive as our Sun, 50 percent larger, and nearly nine times brighter.

The star Beta Pictoris. (ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2)

Beta Pictoris is also exceptionally young, around 23 million years old, and almost daily grazed by comets.

It's so young, in fact, that it's surrounded by massive debris disks, which host major collisions and extend five times farther out in space than the distance between the Sun and our distinguished dwarf, Pluto.

These disks form the dusty nurseries from which planets are born, including two previously known planetary babies: Beta Pictoris b and Beta Pictoris c, gas giants approximately ten times Jupiter's mass but sizzlingly hotter.

Now, using new and old observations courtesy of the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), along with archival data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have teased out the existence of this fledgling system's third gassy baby, Beta Pictoris d.

"Planet d, it seems, has been playing a game of hide-and-seek with us for over a decade and only now can we say 'found you!'" explains Jayne Birkby, a professor of astrophysics and astronomer at the University of Oxford and study co-author.

Unlike its beefier siblings, this stripling planet is scrawnier and cooler, only 2.4 times as massive as Jupiter, and a relatively chilly 330 degrees Celsius (620 degrees Fahrenheit).

Its belated confirmation is due to two main factors, including its separation. It's situated more than twice as far away from its star as its sibling planets – nearly as far as Neptune is from the Sun.

Additionally, it's incredibly difficult to directly image planets, or basically photograph them, because they're easily lost in the blinding glare of their parent stars, which may shine a billion times brighter.

More than a decade's worth of observations, revealing the planet Beta Pictoris d. (ESO/B. Sutlieff, M. Bonse et al.)

Accordingly, this "new planet is 100 times fainter than Beta Pictoris b, the famous planet in the same system, making it the faintest exoplanet ever imaged directly from Earth," says Markus Bonse, an astrophysicist at ESO's headquarters in Garching, Germany, and the study's co-leader.

As a result, this work is a testament to perseverance (the virtue, not the selfie-snapping rover on Mars – though 'Percy' is much loved).

It shows that repeated observations are often necessary to spot widely swinging planets that may be undetectably close to, or far from, their stars.

Excitingly, this also represents the tip of a universal iceberg. Direct infrared imaging has already unveiled dozens of young planets several times more massive than Jupiter, the researchers note, glimpsing hellishly alien worlds with effective temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Systems with multiple directly imaged exoplanets are the 'holy grails' of discoveries, because they can teach us a lot about what different exoplanets are like in the same formation environment," Sutlieff says.

Recent and future improvements, as well as revolutionary observatories like the upcoming (and less-than-cryptically-named) Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), will allow the discovery of otherwise invisible worlds, unveiling a tantalizingly unique aspect of the cosmos – and an essential channel in the search for life and planetary evolution.

Related: This Huge Galactic Structure Is 23 Million Light-Years Long, And We Can't Comprehend It

A many-channel option, even as "many of the famous directly imaged exoplanet systems seem to have multiple giant planets in the same system," concludes Beth Biller, an astronomer at the University of Edinburgh.

And, Biller adds, it's likely that "there are even more lower mass planets hiding in these systems that might be revealed with instruments on the ELT."

This research was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This article was fact-checked by Michelle Starr and edited by Rebecca Dyer. While we pride ourselves on our process, we are only human. If you spot a mistake, please let us know.