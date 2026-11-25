They say beauty is only skin deep, but a common skincare ingredient appears to have effects that extend much further than that.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring compound in the body, where it contributes to tissue structure and hydration.

While most people might be familiar with hyaluronic acid as an oral supplement or topical skincare product, it's also been shown to have broader therapeutic actions, delivering benefits in cases of joint pain and intestinal inflammation.

There's still a lot we don't know about how hyaluronic acid delivers these benefits, but new research is offering some clues, as well as providing more evidence of how the substance may boost health.

A recent clinical trial – described in Scientific Reports – suggests that swallowing hyaluronic acid can lower signs of inflammation in the body, even in people who are already healthy.

In the study, researchers in the Czech Republic recruited 150 healthy adults and randomly assigned them to drink a daily solution containing either 60 mg of hyaluronic acid, a stronger 120 mg dose, or a placebo, for a period of 12 weeks.

In terms of skin outcomes, the hyaluronic acid produced a number of beneficial effects to the participants' skin condition and structure, particularly in those taking the 120 mg dose. These results were reported in a paper published last year.

But it wasn't just the participants' skin that saw changes.

In addition to skin evaluations, the researchers also analyzed blood samples taken from the participants both before and after the hyaluronic acid supplementation.

Results showed that the participants taking 120 mg of hyaluronic acid saw significant reductions in two markers of inflammation, C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin–1 beta (IL–1β), along with lower levels of arachidonic acid, which serves as a building block for signaling molecules that drive inflammation.

"Interestingly, statistically significant differences were observed despite the fact that these were healthy volunteers with physiologically very low levels of these mediators," the researchers write in their paper.

"Together, these observations suggest a potentially favorable pattern in selected inflammation-related markers."

The 120 mg dose also produced reductions in the proteins fetuin-A and adipsin – which are linked to metabolic syndrome, obesity, inflammation, and insulin resistance.

But not all the changes were necessarily beneficial.

Hyaluronic acid is known for boosting your skin, but it appears to offer other benefits too. (martin-dm/E+/Getty Images)

The group taking 120 mg of hyaluronic acid also showed lower levels of two anti-inflammatory proteins – IL–10 and IL–1 receptor antagonist (IL–1RA) – which the researchers suggest could reflect a reduced need for the body to counteract inflammation.

The study was partly funded by Contipro, a Czech biotech company that researches and manufactures hyaluronic acid, and a number of the study's authors are Contipro employees, in addition to researchers from Masaryk University.

Overall, the results suggest orally administered hyaluronic acid can produce measurable changes beyond the skin even in people without diagnosed disease.

But while the study identified reductions in several key inflammation markers, the trial only lasted 12 weeks, and it's unclear whether these changes would ultimately translate into meaningful health benefits.

Further, the researchers note a number of potential confounding factors were not strictly controlled during the experiment, including diet, lifestyle, transient infections, physical activity, and hormonal status.

Because of the limitations, more research is needed to establish whether these biological changes translate into genuine health benefits, but there are promising signs here.

"These findings suggest a modest shift toward a less inflammatory and more metabolically favorable systemic profile, consistent with a potential role of oral hyaluronic acid in immune–metabolic regulation," the researchers conclude.

"However, the effects were rather selective. Further studies using targeted mechanistic approaches and microbiome analysis are needed to confirm hyaluronic acid-specific effects and clarify the pathways linking oral hyaluronic acid intake with systemic and tissue-level outcomes."

The findings are reported in Scientific Reports.