Many of the most consequential happenings in the Universe are generally invisible to our human eyes (oh, to be a spacefaring mantis shrimp!).

Even our near-Earth environment is awash in unseen phenomena. Our planet is surrounded by two immense cosmic doughnuts of radiation known as the Van Allen Belts, discovered at the dawn of the space age in 1958 by the first US satellite, Explorer 1, and named after physicist James Van Allen.

These two toroidal structures comprise an inner belt, predominantly full of higher-energy protons, and an outer belt, mostly full of high-energy electrons, situated beyond low-Earth orbit.

These particles originate from intense solar storms and cosmic rays, the latter produced by massive dying stars, and are then trapped in an orbital zoo around our thankfully magnetic Earth.

An early illustration of the Van Allen Belts following their discovery. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Historic image of Van Allen Belts courtesy of NASA's Langley Research Center)

Normally, only these two (inner and outer) belts are present.

But for the first time, astronomers observed four distinct electron belts following the exceptionally energetic geomagnetic storm that accosted our planet on 11 May 2024 – creating a short-lived, multi-headed Hydra of radiation.

As described in a recent study published in the journal npj Space Exploration, the researchers explored this ephemerally unique occurrence using the Energetic Particle Telescope (EPT) instrument aboard ESA's PROBA-V satellite, which occupies a Sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of 820 kilometers (more than 500 miles) above our home planet.

This exceptional occurrence, called the "Mother's Day event", was the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years.

And although it supplied a massive influx of electrons into our near-Earth environs, the four-electron-belt configuration appeared a bit later due to the local depletion, rather than addition, of electrons.

As electromagnetic interactions swept the electrons from the belts, they created temporary new slot regions, separating the belts into four distinct entities.

This process progressed several days to weeks after the storm, creating three electron belts and then the never-before-observed four-electron-belt configuration by June 2024. Then, by August 2024, the normal two-belt formation had recovered.

The four-electron-belt configuration described in this work. The bright yellow-orange colors designate the belts, while the darker purplish colors represent the slots, or gaps. (Pierrard et al., npj Space Explor., 2026)

We've seen a three-belt system in 2012, and then multiple times between 2024 and 2026 after sizable geomagnetic storms, including in October 2024, a few days after the second-strongest such storm of the past 20 years.

"It is surprising to find four belts and so often three belts recently, while only two belts were observed before. This means that new mechanisms of loss or trapping appeared recently," first author Viviane Pierrard, head of the solar wind division and senior research scientist at the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy, tells ScienceAlert via email.

Interestingly, astronomers did not observe the three-belt configuration during the peak of the Sun's activity, or solar maximum, in Solar Cycle 24, the previous 11-year solar cycle which ended in December 2019. During this maximum, the solar flux was injected directly into the inner belt.

Instead of orally ingesting a 12-pack of Krispy Kremes and letting it settle metabolically, imagine having them reverse-liposuctioned straight into one's thighs.

"The multiple Van Allen belts clearly appear due to the arrival of coronal mass ejections disturbing the space environment of the Earth and increasing the flux in the radiation belts," the researchers summarize.

In other words, solar outbursts of varying intensities create magnetic field disturbances, which drive electrons to different 'depths' into the normally two-belt structure around Earth.

Sometimes these electrons are deposited directly into one of the existing belts, but else-wise they may be trapped between them.

They thus interact with numerous types of electromagnetic waves, which can scatter the electrons into our atmosphere and create slots between the electron belts, separating them into multiple parts.

These electromagnetic influences then cause the trapped electrons in the new belts to gradually drift inward or outward across Earth's magnetic field lines (or "shells") over the course of a month or so, and the normal two-belt configuration returns, until the next geomagnetic storm.

An illustration showing some of the geomagnetic "L shells." (Drdan14/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0)

Of course, this is an incredibly complex process depending on the aforementioned factors, atmospheric gas atoms and plasma, as well as lightning discharges and even human activities like electromagnetic emitters used for submarine communications.

The consequences are multifold.

The "electrons and protons are dangerous for spacecraft, mainly for electronic devices and solar cells, and astronauts, [increasing risks of issues like cancers and cataracts] due to their very high energy," Pierrard explained over email.

In fact, even a single hit from such a particle can disrupt our ever-more sensitive instruments.

Therefore, the scientists involved in this study hope to further study this intricate interplay of solar and geomagnetic forces, especially as humanity increases its cosmic footprint.

"Understanding how these long-lived additional belts form and evolve provides new insight into the processes that trap and remove energetic particles in Earth's magnetic field," the researchers conclude.

The research has been published in npj Space Exploration.