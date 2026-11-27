The onset of a heart attack or stroke can take many by surprise – but most cases do not appear out of nowhere.

Nearly everyone who suffers a major cardiovascular event has at least one of four risk factors in the lead-up, according to recent research.

In a 2025 study of 9 million people from the US and South Korea, 99 percent of all cardiovascular events were preceded by either above-optimal blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood sugar levels, or tobacco smoking.

Raised blood pressure was the leading culprit.

It was present before 93 percent of heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure events.

The findings suggest that staying on top of certain health risks, like blood pressure, can help patients avoid serious, potentially fatal outcomes later in life.

This year, we got more evidence of just that.

A new meta-analysis of 51 trials has shown that treating hypertension can lead to rapid and lasting cardiovascular benefits.

The video below has a summary:

Across more than 350,000 participants, every 5 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure was associated with a roughly 12 percent lower risk of stroke, ischemic heart disease, or heart failure during the first year of treatment.

What's more, this pattern was broadly consistent across five major classes of blood pressure drugs: ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics.

All of these medications seemed to help.

"Our findings show that antihypertensive therapy provides substantial cardiovascular benefits early, which are maintained over time without progressive amplification," the authors of the meta-analysis conclude.

"These findings have potentially major implications for cardiovascular prevention and clinical decision-making."

Historically, many heart attacks are blamed on clogged arteries, but the reality is more complicated, especially for younger people and women.

Recent evidence, for example, has found that more than half of heart attacks in women aged 65 or younger are triggered by causes other than clogged arteries.

If doctors and patients had a clearer idea of which health factors to monitor, some risks to the heart might be managed, potentially preventing future cardiovascular events.

Imminent signs of a heart attack. (CDC)

Decades of randomized trials show, for instance, that cholesterol-lowering medications, like statins, can significantly reduce the relative risk of a future cardiovascular event.

According to a 2022 analysis, genetic studies suggest that for every single mmol/l decrease in 'bad cholesterol' levels sustained over a lifetime, the risk of cardiovascular disease drops by more than 50 percent.

What's more, a recent randomized trial from Australia, including nearly 10,000 older adults, found that after roughly six years, those taking statins were 30 percent less likely to suffer a cardiovascular event.

Treating hypertension and cholesterol levels seems to improve cardiovascular outcomes, but improving blood glucose control also shows promise as a potential preventive target.

Large randomized trials consistently show that GLP-1 mimics, like Ozempic, are associated with reduced major cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction, stroke, cardiovascular death, and heart failure.

A graphic depicting the findings of the 2025 study of 9 million people. (Lee et al., J. Am. Coll. Cardiol., 2025)

Earlier this year, an analysis of data from a randomized trial found that among people with type 2 diabetes and a history of heart failure, those taking a daily semaglutide pill were 22 percent less likely than those on a placebo to be hospitalized or need urgent care for heart failure, or to die of cardiovascular causes.

That benefit wasn't seen in those without a history of heart failure, though.

"Collectively," the authors of a 2026 review in Circulation conclude, "these findings suggest that GLP-1 RAs influence multiple cardiometabolic pathways and may shift the underlying metabolic milieu toward a more favorable physiological state."

Related: New Drug Dramatically Reduces Blood Fats Linked to Heart Disease, Clinical Trial Finds

More studies are needed to confirm how drugs for blood glucose, hypertension, and cholesterol might work to protect the heart, but evidence increasingly suggests that they are doing something positive.

It's possible that the sooner health factors like hypertension, cholesterol, and glucose levels are managed or treated, the less likely poor cardiovascular outcomes might be.

For tobacco smoking, that is particularly apparent.

This one lifestyle factor is linked to numerous negative health outcomes, like heart failure, and quitting this addictive substance, while notoriously difficult for some, can add years to a person's life expectancy.

Some recent studies suggest that if a smoker can stay away from cigarettes for a decade, they can hope to live nearly as long as someone who has never picked up a cigarette in their life.

Even at the age of 75, quitting is tied to better health outcomes.

Earlier this year, the former president of the American College of Cardiology, Edward Fry, argued that the US healthcare system needs to treat health concerns like tobacco smoking or hypertension before they become more serious.

"We spend twice as much as other industrialized countries and achieve worse outcomes because we focus on fixing the car after it's broken down rather than providing preventive maintenance," Fry said.

If patients and doctors know which health factors raise the risk of cardiovascular events, they can take preventive action before a serious health event occurs.

Even small changes can add up.

Related: US Cardiologists Issued New Guidelines For How to Manage Cholesterol

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a 10 percent reduction in health factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity – combined with a 20 percent improvement in the control of blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol – could reduce cardiovascular and stroke events among women by up to 23 percent.

That's nothing to scoff at.

"These projections emphasize how critical it is that we start focusing on how to help all people stay healthy," said cardiologist Karen Joynt Maddox earlier this year.

"Know your numbers, listen to your body, and be an advocate for your health."

You are more in control than you might think.

The study on the four risk factors preceding cardiovascular events was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.