It could take a mere six days to cruise through a wormhole, without having to fire the starship thrusters even once.

That's the scenario described by physicist Mauricio Cataldo of the University of Bío-Bío in Chile, who has now painstakingly calculated the mathematical conditions for a human to safely travel through one of these hypothetical structures and emerge from the other side.

Don't go making vacation plans just yet, though; there's a rather significant catch. It would require simply enormous quantities of a form of matter that we don't even know exists – let alone how to produce.

So what, you may be wondering, is the point?

Well, Cataldo has spent years investigating wormholes – and his new work, he says, demonstrates that we've been exploring their possibilities through too narrow a mathematical lens.

"Einstein's field equations," he writes, "admit Casimir-like wormhole solutions at scales far beyond the Planck length."

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Wormholes occupy the fascinating space between science fiction and scientific reality. These hypothetical shortcuts through spacetime form the basis of many a space opera's travel system – but the real-world physics is famously far less forgiving.

According to the mathematics of Einstein's general relativity, wormholes are possible; keeping one open long enough for anything to pass through it, however, is where trouble appears.

One way to accomplish this, at least mathematically, is to use what's known as exotic matter to wedge the throat of the wormhole open, like a stick in an alligator's maw. That's matter that has properties quite unlike those of the ordinary matter that makes up stars, planets, and people.

One such exotic property is negative energy density – and a rather intriguing phenomenon in quantum mechanics gives us a tantalizing glimpse of how such a thing might be achieved.

Even the emptiest space in the Universe is not truly empty, but fizzing with tiny quantum fluctuations.

If you place two conducting plates extremely close together in a vacuum, you restrict the wavelengths of the fluctuations that can occur between them. This changes the vacuum energy between the plates, drawing them towards each other in what's known as the Casimir effect.

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The density of energy between those plates is negative relative to that of the undisturbed vacuum – and that's the part that's relevant to the physics of wormholes.

In 2019, physicist Remo Garattini of the University of Bergamo in Italy used the mathematics of the Casimir effect to describe a traversable wormhole.

It was groundbreaking stuff, but it had a significant limitation – the radius of the throat of the wormhole was just a smidge over a Planck length. That's 10-35 meters – not even a proton would be able to squeeze through.

And this is where Cataldo picked up the chalk. He realized that the size restriction was not an inherent property of the wormhole – and that he may be able to jimmy it open wider.

The limitation came from the specific energy scale of the Casimir effect. So, rather than tying his wormhole to this known physical phenomenon, Cataldo explored what would happen if he allowed the magnitude of the energy density to vary freely, while retaining some of the mathematical properties of Casimir energy.

That distinction is subtle, but key. Cataldo wasn't modeling wormholes sustained by the Casimir effect, but wormholes sustained by hypothetical matter that behaves in mathematically similar ways.

He calls them Casimir-like wormholes – and, in his calculations, there is no upper limit on how large they can be.

This gave him the mathematical freedom to investigate another intriguing question: Just how large would a wormhole need to be for a human to travel through it in relative comfort?

It's not a simple question with an answer defined by the size of the human; there are several facets. One is the acceleration the traveler would experience, which could create deadly G-forces.

Another is the difference in the strength of gravity acting on different parts of their body – what's known as a tidal force.

For example, if the gravitational pull on your feet is significantly stronger than that on your head, you're going to have a bad time. That way lies spaghettification.

To circumvent the first problem, Cataldo devised a scenario in which the traveler would simply let themselves to fall through the wormhole under its gravity.

Much like an astronaut in orbit around Earth, a traveler in free fall would feel weightless, even as they accelerated to tremendous speeds.

The tidal forces, however, would still be a problem – and this is where the size of the wormhole becomes important.

The gravitational environment of Cataldo's wormhole is dramatic, with strong tidal forces acting both along and perpendicular to the direction of travel.

However, if you increase the size of the wormhole, the curvature of its spacetime becomes gentler, relaxing those steep gravitational gradients so that the gravitational pull on the traveler's head would not be fatally different from that on their feet.

Cataldo calculated that a wormhole with a throat radius of around 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles) – making its opening wider than Jupiter – would keep the tidal accelerations experienced by a freely falling human below 1 g, the gravitational acceleration at Earth's surface.

Released from rest at a space station on one side of the wormhole, a human traveler would accelerate under the influence of gravity alone, reaching 66 percent of the speed of light as they crossed the throat.

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On the other side, the wormhole's gravitational pull would gradually slow them down, bringing them to a gentle stop at a second space station.

The entire journey would take just 6.1 days.

"Gravity thus accelerates the traveler on the way in and decelerates it on the way out, and no rocket acceleration is required at any stage," Cataldo writes.

But then there's the small matter of… well, the exotic matter.

The good news is that, unlike some other models that require an infinite amount of exotic matter, the amount required for Cataldo's model is finite.

The bad news is that there's a lot of room under "finite".

Although increasing the size of the wormhole lowers the required density of the exotic matter, it increases the total quantity needed to sustain the structure.

For a wormhole large enough for a human to safely traverse, that requirement would be equivalent to the mass of around 45,000 Suns.

And nothing in our current understanding of physics tells us how to produce negative energy densities anywhere near those required to sustain such a structure.

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Cataldo also did not investigate whether such a structure would even be stable. For all we know, you could get halfway through and have the danged thing collapse on you.

Sad trombone.

Still, the work has done what it set out to do. As Cataldo notes, "The solutions obtained here therefore establish what the field equations permit, not what is physically realizable."

And that opens up a much bigger mathematical playground for exploring the possibilities of wormholes.

"The physical realizability of macroscopic Casimir-like wormholes remains an open question, intimately connected to the broader problem of exotic matter sources in general relativity," he writes.

"Nevertheless, the existence of these solutions within the classical theory suggests that the search for traversable wormholes need not be confined to Planckian scales, opening intriguing possibilities for future theoretical and observational investigations."

The research has been published in Classical and Quantum Gravity.