Buried beneath two Chinese provinces are newly discovered gold deposits that may together hold more than 2,000 metric tons (2,200 US tons) of the precious metal – among the largest ever found in the country.

The largest deposit, at Dadonggou in Liaoning province, contains more than 1,400 tons of gold, according to an official estimate from China's Ministry of Natural Resources.

That makes it the biggest single gold deposit discovered in China since 1949.

At time of writing, with a spot gold price of around US$3,550 per troy ounce in late November 2026, Dadonggou would have a theoretical gross value of roughly US$165 billion.

That figure represents the estimated market value of all the gold in the deposit, not its recoverable value, which depends on extraction costs and how much gold can actually be mined.

A 2026 study published in Ore Geology Reviews has also found that Dadonggou is quite different to most gold deposits in the region, "indicating a distinct structural style of mineralization."

This is exciting news because the discovery could help geologists find more deposits like it.

A similarly spectacular but smaller deposit in Wangu, Hunan province, could hold more than 1,000 tons of gold if further surveys match early estimates.

When Wangu was announced in 2024, it was valued at over 600 billion yuan (US$83 billion).

Gold is worth far more now; Wangu could fetch roughly US$114 billion at late-November 2026 prices, which means, together with Dadonggou, the pair are getting close to US$300 billion in value.

In late 2024, Xinhua, China's official state news agency, described the Wangu deposit as a "supergiant" discovery, a find that could dramatically increase the country's gold resources.

"Many drilled rock cores showed visible gold," said prospector Chen Rulin from the Geological Bureau of Hunan Province.

The report on Wangu said geologists had identified 300 tons of gold down to a depth of 2,000 meters (1.2 miles), with the total estimate rising to more than 1,000 tons down to 3,000 meters.

The Dadonggou deposit turned out to be even bigger, and it was hiding in plain sight.

Scattered gold traces written off as uneconomical in the 1980s were in fact part of a single, continuous mineral belt about 3,000 meters long and 1,500 meters wide.

Every borehole the prospectors drilled in the latest exploration round contained gold, according to a study in China Mining Magazine.

In November 2025, China's Ministry of Natural Resources announced a proven resource of 1,444 tons of gold, based on extensive drilling – higher than the more than 1,000 tons estimated in a paper published in China Mining Magazine.

The Dadonggou deposit is considered suitable for open-pit mining, and it has passed an assessment of its economic viability for development.

It's relatively low grade, typically 0.3 to 1 part per million (grams per metric ton), with an official average of 0.56.

Still, researchers say it's easily extractable, with preliminary processing tests yielding gold recovery rates of 65 to 91 percent.

Plus, this new discovery may be worth far more than its weight in gold.

Resource engineer Du Jia from the University of Science and Technology Beijing led the 2026 study, using records from more than 200 drill holes, field observations, and microscopic analysis of quartz crystals in the rock.

Most gold deposits in this part of Liaoning sit in steeply angled quartz veins.

At Dadonggou, the researchers found that ore instead lies along flat to gently sloping zones within a fine-grained metamorphic rock called phyllite.

A cross-section through the Dadonggou deposit. Pink areas are gold-bearing altered rock, and red bands are orebodies. Thin lines are drill holes. (Jia et al., Ore Geology Reviews, 2026)

The deposit's gold "did not form in a single event," Jia and team write.

They trace the main phase to the Early Cretaceous, as the region's crust was switching from compression to extension.

As it stretched, low-angle faults called detachment faults developed along the western edge of the Liaonan metamorphic core complex, where deep crust was pulled up toward the surface.

The researchers' model of how Dadonggou formed: as the crust stretched, gold-bearing fluids (red and yellow arrows) moved along low-angle detachment faults on the western edge of the Liaonan metamorphic core complex. (Jia et al., Ore Geology Reviews, 2026)

The researchers suggest that movement on the Tan-Lu Fault, a major fault system that forms the region's western boundary, helped create these flat-lying zones.

Gold-carrying fluids rose along the detachment faults and spread through the layered phyllite.

The gold settled out along weak planes in the rock, at roughly 250 to 350 °C (480 to 660 °F) and an estimated 6 to 12 kilometers (4 to 7.5 miles) below the surface at the time.

Drill cores from Dadonggou with sketches beside them (left) and the researchers' model (right), showing veins of quartz (blue) and pyrite (yellow) running through the host rock. (Jia et al., Ore Geology Reviews, 2026)

The team classifies Dadonggou as an orogenic gold deposit, formed from fluids released deep in the crust.

They argue it isn't the kind of deposit formed by volcanic activity or around a single granite intrusion, though magma heat likely played a role.

Perhaps prospectors have overlooked similar deposits because the geology didn't match what they expected, based on the region's more common gold deposits.

Similar gold deposits formed elsewhere around the Pacific Rim as the crust there shifted from being squeezed to being stretched, including in China's Jiaodong Peninsula, Alaska, and the Russian Far East.

That suggests "the Dadonggou deposit is not an isolated case," the study authors write.

"It therefore has regional and even global significance for understanding Late Mesozoic gold mineralization along the eastern margin of the North China Craton.

"These conclusions have direct implications for exploration."

They suggest prioritizing areas near the core complex with the same mix of detachment faults, fractured zones, and reactive phyllite.

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Gold is scarce in Earth's crust, which holds an estimated 0.004 grams per metric ton on average. But somehow, some regions contain "bonanza" abundances.

In December 2025, Chinese officials also announced an undersea gold deposit, off the coast of Shandong province, though they didn't disclose its size.

In 2021, researchers in Canada proposed that a process that concentrates tiny gold particles into rich veins may be more widespread than previously recognized.

Related: Record-Breaking Concentrations of Gold Discovered in The Seafloor

Humans have prized gold for thousands of years, using it in unique tools, art, jewelry, and burials. Yet the heavy metal still surprises us with discoveries.

In 2024, a team in Sweden created goldene, a single-atom-thick, two-dimensional kind of gold, with properties not seen in its regular form.

Also in 2024, Australian scientists proposed that earthquakes could help forge large gold nuggets deep underground, while a metal detectorist's 2023 discovery in England made headlines as what may be the country's largest-ever nugget, nicknamed "Hiro's Nugget".

The large gold nugget, nicknamed "Hiro's Nugget," weighed 64.8 grams. (Mullock Jones)

Researchers continue to develop potential medical uses for nanoparticles of this valuable resource, too: from fighting antimicrobial resistance to preserving vision and treating Parkinson's symptoms.

One study even suggests gold nanoparticles could help remove unwanted aromas from our wine.

Related: Man Keeps a Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turned Out to Be So Much More Valuable

Global mined gold production hit a record high in 2025, though the World Gold Council expects it to plateau over the next few years.

For now, Wangu's 1,000-ton figure remains a projection until further drilling can verify the scope of the find.

Some deposits elsewhere are even larger: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell in Canada is estimated to hold 4,790 tons of gold, and Pebble in the US is estimated to be 3,310 tons.

Who knows just how many bonanzas of this valuable ore remain yet to be discovered around the world.

The studies on the Dadonggou deposit have been published in Ore Geology Reviews and China Mining Magazine.